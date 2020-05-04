May the force be with you! Brie Larson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more celebrities aren’t afraid to nerd out when it comes to loving Star Wars.

Though Larson’s loyalty lies with the Marvel franchise, George Lucas‘ space operas have always held a special place in her heart. When preparing to film the heart-wrenching movie Room, which earned her an Academy Award, the California native knew just how to earn her costar Jacob Tremblay‘s trust.

“I asked him some questions about Star Wars,” she told Yahoo Movies in October 2015. “And once he knew that I could talk shop regarding Star Wars, then it was easy.”

Four years later, the Captain Marvel star sparked rumors that she could be joining the Jedi in a new Star Wars film helmed by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. In a photo she shared on Twitter, Larson donned brown robes and posed next to a life-size C-3PO figure, immediately sending Star Wars fans into a frenzy.

Like the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress, many celebrities have a lifelong connection to the sci-fi franchise. Kevin Smith has frequently made his love for Star Wars clear — and even got choked up when visiting J.J. Abrams on the set of The Force Awakens in June 2014.

“I signed the NDA so all I can share are this old Bantha-Tracks subscriber’s tears and snotty nose of joy,” he wrote at the time, posting a tearful selfie on Instagram. “The Force is WITH this movie. Holy Sith…”

Smith brought his appreciation for the classic series to a whole new level in December 2019, when he revealed that he would play a small role in Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. “You gave me a rare sensation I haven’t had since I was an action figure collecting kid in 1983 when you let me come over to your house to play Star Wars with you!” he wrote in a Facebook statement thanking the director at the time.

