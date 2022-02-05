Big Game-ready! While sports fans gear up for the anticipated Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13, they will also be able to catch a glimpse at some of the biggest and brightest stars starring in various commercials throughout the night.

Days before the game kicks off, several brands — including the likes of Uber, Doritos and Rakuten — have released teaser footage of their enticing advertisements. Stars including Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlie Puth all filmed new commercials that will surely have viewers in stitches during their Super Bowl festivities.

The Bad Moms star, who has been married to Ashton Kutcher since July 2015, teamed up with her spouse’s ex-wife, Moore, for an AT&T commercial that dropped in January 2022.

“It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum,” Kunis, 38, told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board.”

In the clip, the two actresses appear at a fictitious high school reunion where they both thought that they won the “most admired alum” superlative.

“I had no idea that we went to the same high school,” Moore, 59, told Kunis in the clip. The Friends With Benefits star, for her part, replied, “We have a lot in common,” seemingly referencing their shared romantic history.

As expected, Moore and Kunis were hardly the only celebrities to film impressive Big Game ads. The 30-year-old “Attention” crooner, for his part, busted out his voiceover chops to portray an animated fox in a Doritos spot.

“It was super easy for me to become the fox because I had never done voiceover work before. I was a little nervous about that, but Frito-Lay told me that they just wanted me to be me, so I just imagined myself,” Puth recalled to Us Weekly earlier this month. “I did a couple of takes of when I was recording the beatbox and I kind of did a little bit of a high pitch thing, thinking about what a fox would do. But they assured me that they just wanted me to become the fox. It was really fun to see it all come together and create this musical part virtually. It ended up being a beautiful thing.”

Check out which stars made Super Bowl commercial appearances this year: