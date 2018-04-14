Reunited and it feels so good! Kim Kardashian got nostalgic on Friday, April 13, when she attended her 20-year high school reunion with pals she hadn’t seen in two decades.

The KKW founder, 37, shared a series of clips on Snapchat documenting her appearance at her alma mater, Marymount High School, which she graduated from in 1998.

“So my friends are worried that we’re gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience that I was so nice to everyone,” Kardashian quipped as a friend says in the background, “So nice.”

Back at her old stomping grounds, the reality star reminisced while showing off shots of the private high school, saying, “We are walking down the same halls that we walked 20 years ago, this is crazy!” She also shared several selfies with friends.

A lot has happened to the former Catholic schoolgirl since she graduated in ’98. The mom of three — who shares North, 4, Saint, 2, and 3-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West — is now known as an icon worldwide with an empire that includes her family’s hit E! series and a makeup line.

Scroll through to see the photos!