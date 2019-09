It’s a small world after all! Tons of unexpected duos shared classes and even dorm rooms before they found fame.

Anthony Anderson and Taraji P. Henson attended Howard University at the same time as other Hollywood stars, for example. Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore procrastinated together at Harvard. And Kristen Bell went on some dates with an NYU college classmate named Matthew Morrison.

Scroll down for more of these famous classmates, including multiple pairs who ended up costarring together.