Getting animated! Did you know that some of the most beloved Disney and Pixar characters just so happen to be voiced by the biggest names in Hollywood?

Though we tend to think of our favorite actors in terms of their screen presence — a.k.a. the aesthetics, mannerisms and personality they bring to each and every character — many have also provided their voices to some of the film company’s most beloved classics.

You might recognize Fuller House’s Scott Weinger, for instance, as the voice of Aladdin in the 1992 animated version of the film, while the late, great Robin Williams lent his vocal talents to Aladdin’s big blue sidekick, Genie.

A young Joey Lawrence helped bring 1988’s Oliver & Company to life as the pipes behind lead Oliver Twist, while Christian Bale made a cameo as Thomas alongside Mel Gibson’s John Smith in 1995’s Pocahontas.

Then, there’s Kristen Bell, who will forever be known as her daughter’s second-favorite princess in Frozen, Anna of Arendelle.

Remember Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Groove? All David Spade. Moana’s Maui? Look no further than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

With the release of Disney’s live-action flicks in more recent years, the House of Mouse’s talent pool got a whole lot larger: So far, everyone from Beyoncé to Scarlett Johansson to Seth Rogen has jumped aboard the voiceover train, putting pizazz in their roles of Nala (The Lion King), Ka (The Jungle Book) and Pumba (The Lion King), respectively.

Scroll through to find out who has lent their vocal talents to movies such as Toy Story, Wreck-It Ralph and more!