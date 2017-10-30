When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Sorry, ma! Kristen Bell’s daughter made her dress up as Frozen’s Elsa for Halloween — not Anna! The Good Place actress joked about going as costar Idina Menzel’s character instead of her own in an Instagram post on Sunday, October 30.

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween,” she captioned a pic of herself looking not too pleased about her little one’s decision. Bell looked stunning, however, in a blue and white dress and even topped the look off with Elsa’s crown.

Bell, 37, is mom of daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard.

Frozen quickly became a box-office hit after its release in November 2013. The Disney movie also featured the voices of Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Alan Tudyk and Santino Fontana.

Back in April, it was announced that Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2019. “Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess’ sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!” Bell tweeted at the time.

Menzel added: “It’s happening! All my Elsas say ho!”

