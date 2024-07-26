Megan Fox is sporting a baby bump in the music video for Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road” collaboration.

The music video, released on Friday, July 26 and directed by Sam Cahill, kicked off with MGK, 34, and Jelly Roll, 39, attending a funeral. As the visual continues, Fox, 38, appears on the phone with her on-again, off-again man.

Fans were shocked when MGK and Fox reunited on screen, and he immediately kissed her belly. Elsewhere in the video, she can be seen standing with the rapper cradling a baby bump. After MGK commits a bank robbery (because of course he does) and gets arrested, the video flashes forward eight months.

At this point, Fox has given birth to a baby girl and takes her to visit MGK in jail.

Some viewers were quick to question if this was a pregnancy announcement between MGK and Fox, while others were convinced that it was just for the plot of the music video. (Fox confirmed in November 2023 that she had suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with MGK.)

Us Weekly has reached out to MGK and Fox’s teams for comment.

The rapper and actress started dating in 2020, months after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. (Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green split that same year after being separated since 2019.)

By January 2022, MGK got down on one knee and proposed to Fox. In the years that followed, the duo have sparked questions about the status of their relationship.

When appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this past March, Fox made it clear that she does not plan to offer any updates on her romance in the public eye.

“As of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se,” she told podcast host Alex Cooper at the time. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to Us that the couple are “fully on again” after months of ups and downs.

“They’re really enjoying each other and getting along better than they have in [months],” the insider shared. “They missed each other.”