Megan Fox revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox, 37, said during a Tuesday, November 7, interview on Good Morning America. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Fox wrote about the pregnancy loss in two poems in her new book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which hit shelves on Tuesday. In one section, she recalls seeing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, writing, “Maybe if you hadn’t … maybe if I had.”

Elsewhere, she imagines holding her baby “as they rip you from my insides,” adding, “I will pay any price / Tell me please / What is the ransom / For her soul?”

Fans previously speculated that Fox had suffered a miscarriage when Kelly, 33, released the song “Last November” in June 2022. “One day and another 10 weeks / I never even got to hear your heartbeat,” the musician — whose real name is Colson Baker — sang on the Mainstream Sellout track. “Tell me, could I save your life if I pressed rewind? / I wish I could go back to November last year.”

One month earlier, Kelly dedicated a performance of “Twin Flame” at the Billboard Music Awards to his “wife” and their “unborn child.”

Fox, who got engaged to Kelly in January 2022, shares kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 14, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

While Fox and Kelly have had plenty of ups and downs since their romance began in 2020, the actress said her fiancé encouraged her to write her book, which includes poems about their relationship.

“The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson,” she said on GMA. “I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out, because it was going to make me sick.”

Last month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Fox and Kelly are still pumping the brakes on planning a wedding. “MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” the source explained, adding that the duo are “both very hot tempered” so chose to alleviate potential triggers by pressing pause on the event.

Instead, the twosome are “focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding,” because their first attempt “was such a huge undertaking and took its strain” on their romance.