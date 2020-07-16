Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more.

The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green.

Two months later, the costars were spotted together amid rumors of a split between the Transformers star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Green confirmed that he and Fox had called it quits after 10 years of marriage on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast on May 18, 2020. The two share three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

While discussing the breakup, the California native addressed Fox’s friendship with Kelly, saying that the two were “friends.” Green explained that he had been separated from the actress since the end of 2019 and he didn’t “want people to think that her or he are villains, or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t.”

Despite Green’s explanation of the situation, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on May 19, 2020, that the costars had begun “spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together.”

The insider added: “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”

Us reported on June 17 that the Jennifer’s Body actress and “I Think I’m OKAY” rapper were “officially dating” after sparking romance rumors a month prior.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious,” the source told Us exclusively. “[They’re] referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The couple were spotted showing PDA in Los Angeles on multiple occasions and in July 2020, they were photographed leaving California to resume filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico, according to Randall Emmett‘s Instagram post.

Scroll down to relive Fox and Kelly’s whirlwind romance.