A new chapter. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially a couple — and have labeled their relationship — after going public with their romance, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” the insider explains. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The news comes two days after Fox, 34, and the “Bad Things” rapper, 30, were spotted displaying PDA for the first time on Monday, June 15. The pair were photographed holding hands and kissing after spending a night out at Mr. Furley’s Bar in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Later that day, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) appeared to refer to the Transformers star as his girlfriend.

‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f–k.’ Life imitated art on that one,” he tweeted, quoting his song, “Bloody Valentine.” Kelly and Fox costarred in the song’s music video, where the pair almost shared an onscreen kiss.

The Jennifer’s Body star and Kelly first sparked romance rumors when they were seen getting takeout food together in Los Angeles on May 15. The duo’s outing came amid rumors that Fox had split from her husband, Brian Austin Green. Days later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, confirmed that they had separated at the end of 2019.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Green said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast on May 18. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The Anger Management star added that their relationship didn’t end on a malicious note — and revealed that he was aware of Fox’s relationship with Kelly.

“From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy,” Green said at the time. “It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody … it’s just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they’re with may not be on that same path.”

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year. A source told Us in May that the twosome had “definitely” hooked up after starting “off as friends.”

Green, for his part, was spotted having lunch with Courtney Stodden at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on June 14.

Fox and Green tied the knot in June 2010. The actress filed for divorce from Green in August 2015, but the case was dismissed in April 2010. They are the parents of sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green is also the father of son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.