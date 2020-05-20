From committed relationships to flings. Megan Fox has dated several famous faces since stepping into the spotlight, and her love life has been a topic of much speculation, thanks to her on-again, off-again romance with Brian Austin Green.

The actress had a few relationships before she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum latched on to each other. When times got tough and the pair split, she found other partners too — including her Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf.

Fox opened up to Us Weekly in March 2018 about keeping the spark alive with Green. “The thing about [date nights] that’s so essential is you remember why you like the person that you had kids with,” she revealed at the time. “When you have so many people pulling at you and needing stuff, you kind of forget. You become like business partners and then you go on a date and you’re like, ‘Ugh! I’m attracted to you!’ So it’s important to do that. … I’m gonna try and do it more often.”

The Jennifer’s Body star and the actor share three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — but he admitted in November 2019 that the two are not always on the same page when it comes to parenting. “I am a much stricter person,” he told Us exclusively in November 2019. “I’m a bit more OCD. To me, I would rather have no glitter at all in the house. To Megan, she doesn’t [mind], so that was an area where we bumped heads.”

He continued: “We both appreciate what she’s really good at and what she does well, and I appreciate what she does better than myself. I’m not only OK with that, I support that, and the same with her and getting to that place of not being defensive, or wanting to one-up the other person or be competitive. Going, ‘You know what? We’re a much stronger force together than we are as one person, so why not be together on this?’”

Fox cemented herself as a sex symbol early in her career, long before her romances with Machine Gun Kelly, Green and LaBeouf. As such, she shared the secret to her appeal in her August 2014 cover story for Cosmopolitan. “Women don’t have to be desperate and try so hard,” she explained at the time. “Allow yourself to be strong and powerful and men will be crawling on their hands and knees.”

