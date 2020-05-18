Brian Austin Green Confirms Split From Megan Fox After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

It’s the end of the road for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. He confirmed on Monday, May 18, that the longtime couple have called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Green revealed the breakup in a new episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast titled “Context.” He referenced the photos of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly that surfaced over the weekend and revealed that he had a dream while she was filming her new movie with the rapper, Midnight in the Switchgrass, that there was distance between the two — and noted that since the end of 2019 they’ve “really been trying to sort of be apart.”

“I will always love her,” the California native said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green explained that the pair will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

Getting choked up, he added, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Green spoke about Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealing, “She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him … Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment,” he said of the pair, adding, “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

The estranged pair’s separation came after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, stepped out to shop for groceries in Calabasas, California, without his wedding ring on April 22. Before this sighting, the 33-year-old Transformers actress also was spotted sans ring while running errands in the Los Angeles-area city.

Meanwhile, it was speculated by the Daily Mail that Fox and Green were seemingly “staying in separate homes” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox and Green dated on and off for six years before tying the knot in June 2010. The duo met while on the set of Fox’s former sitcom Hope & Faith, during which Green guest-starred in 2004. At the time, he was 30 and she was 18.

“I liked him right away,” the Jennifer’s Body actress told the New York Times Magazine in November 2009, while describing her initial attraction to Green. “Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic.”

In August 2019, the Anger Management alum admitted that he initially rejected Fox’s advances when they worked on Hope and Faith together. “She was really young, and I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f–king happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way,’” he said on Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast. “So I left, and she was just really persistent — and thank God.”

Fox and Green are the parents of sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green also shares son Kassius Marcil-Green, 18, with his ex-fiancée and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Vanessa Marcil.

In August 2015, Us broke the news of Fox and Green’s split after five years of marriage. The New Girl alum filed for divorce two days later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for separation.

Eight months after their break up, Fox revealed that she was expecting her third child with Green. Us later confirmed in June 2016 that the duo were “totally back together.”

Fox filed to dismiss the pair’s divorce case in Los Angeles in August 2019.