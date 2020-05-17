Megan Fox Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Brian Austin Green Split Rumors

Just friends? Megan Fox stepped out with Machine Gun Kelly amid speculation that she and her husband, Brian Austin Green, have called it quits for a second time.

The Transformers star, 34, and Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker), 30, were spotted together in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, May 15, in photos posted by the Daily Mail. The “Bad Things” rapper drove Fox to get takeout in his Aston Martin before driving her back to her home.

The pair are starring together in the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming in Puerto Rico in March before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

Fox’s trip with Kelly comes amid rumors that she and Green, 46, have split after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted multiple times without his wedding ring.

Green was photographed without his ring while picking up groceries on April 17 in Malibu, California, where the Daily Mail reported the actor has been quarantining while Fox is self-isolating in Calabasas. The couple — who wed in 2010 — are the parents of sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. One day earlier, the outlet published photos that appeared to show the pair swapping their sons during a custody exchange.

The Anger Management star was later seen without his wedding ring while getting groceries again in Calabasas on April 26.

Green and Fox filed for divorce in 2015 while the Jennifer’s Body star was pregnant with their third child. However, they filed to dismiss the paperwork in April 2016.

As for Kelly, he was spotted hanging out with Kate Beckinsale at multiple Golden Globes afterparties in January. The 46-year-old Underworld actress — who previously dated Kelly’s pal Pete Davidson — shut down dating rumors via social media after a troll said that she was “infected” after spending time with the Bird Box star.

“Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were,” she wrote at the time. “And also please get a f–king life.”

Reps for Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not responded to a request for comment.