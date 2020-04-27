Brian Austin Green Continues to Ditch Ring Amid Megan Fox Split Rumors

Calling it quits? Brian Austin Green continues to ditch his wedding ring as rumors swirl that there’s trouble brewing in his marriage to Megan Fox.

The 46-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first spotted sans ring in Malibu on April 17. The solo photos of Green picking up groceries came after the Daily Mail reported that Fox, 33, was living in Calabasas while her husband stayed in Malibu. The outlet also published pictures of the twosome seemingly swapping their three sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — on April 16.

More recently, Green stepped out without his wedding ring for another grocery run in Calabasas on Sunday, April 26. The pair, who wed in 2010, have yet to publicly comment on the split rumors. While the duo rarely post on social media, the Anger Management actor last shared a pic with Fox in February.

Green and Fox initially called it quits in 2015 and even filed for divorce. The Transformers actress, who was pregnant with their third child at the time, filed to dismiss the paperwork in April 2016.

“None of [our kids were] planned, so I can’t tell you if I’m done,” Fox admitted to Extra in 2017. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

She added at the time that her eldest kids were “beasts” compared to son Journey.

“Everything is a weapon. You can’t have forks, forks are weapons,” Fox said. “They’re always trying to kill each other, and it’s so stressful because the baby gets stressed out because he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

Green, who is also the father of 17-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex-wife, Vanessa Marcil, confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this year that they have no plans to expand their family.

“The kids I have right now are fine,” Green told Us in February. “It’s enough! I have four kids, three young kids.”