Megan Fox isn’t necessarily planning on expanding her family with Brian Austin Green, but that certainly doesn’t mean she won’t.

“None of them are planned, so I can’t tell you if I’m done,” Fox, 31, told Extra on Thursday, November 9, of having more kids with her husband. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

However, the actress seems to have her hands full with the kids she shares with the 44-year-old actor: Noah, 5, Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 15 months. “[Journey]’s just very calm and kind, and then my older two are wild beasts and they’re always fighting,” Fox said. “Everything is a weapon. You can’t have forks, forks are weapons … They’re always trying to kill each other, and it’s so stressful ’cause the baby gets stressed out ‘cause he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were expecting their third child together in April 2016 after Fox had filed for divorce in August 2015. Following the news of Fox’s pregnancy, the actress took to Instagram to joke about whose child she was carrying. “#Notthefather,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos of herself with her former costars Shia LaBeouf (Transformers), Will Arnett (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Jake Johnson (New Girl). Two months later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were “totally back together.”

“They’ve been through a lot,” added the insider at the time. “But this makes more sense for the kids and the new baby.”

Fox gushed over her husband of seven years in August in a sweet throwback post on Instagram. “Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs,” the actress captioned a photo of Green as a young man. “#mcm #colonymission.”

