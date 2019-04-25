While Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were hot and heavy for a while, the Saturday Night Live star and Widow actress have decided to slow things down.

“Pete and Kate have pumped the brakes on their relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They are still spending time together but it’s less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic.”

The twosome sparked relationship speculation shortly after the new year when they were spotted being flirtatious at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. “Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

Following their post-award show rendezvous, the Big Time Adolescence actor, 25, and the Serendipity star, 45, stepped out for a handful of PDA-packed outings. The duo were spotted holding hands as they left a Los Angeles bar in the early hours one February morning.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” an insider told Us after their L.A. outing. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Later that month, a source revealed that “Pete only has eyes for Kate,” noting that “she’s cool and fun” and that the romance is “long distance” and “they’re taking it slow.”

The London-born actress and the SNL comedian were spotted locking lips at a New York Rangers hockey game in March, the day after Beckinsale accompanied Davidson to a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City.

“There was not much emotion since it was such a short walk to their car,” an onlooker told Us after the two were seen holding hands as they exited NYC’s Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant around 3 a.m. “They didn’t stop for anyone going into the party but Pete signed a few things on the way out for people. They were escorted by a security guard both times.”

Prior to their fling, Davidson had a high-profile relationship with Ariana Grande. The pair split and called off their four-month engagement in October 2018. Beckinsale, meanwhile, shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen and was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016.

With reporting by Brody Brown

