Kate Beckinsale Is Into Pete Davidson He's Exactly Her Type

Heating up! Kate Beckinsale seems more than interested in Pete Davidson, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” an insider tells Us. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Underworld actress, 45, were spotted holding hands as they left Lago Bar in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, February 2.

The pair were first seen hanging out at several Golden Globes afterparties on January 6. “Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The insider noted that “it definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Beckinsale got a little sassy with a fan who questioned her rumored relationship with the comedian a few days later. After the British actress posted a photo of her mom on Instagram, someone wrote, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” to which she replied: “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

A source revealed to Us that the Set it Up actor “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘Yes,'” after an audience member at his January 12 stand-up show yelled the Widow star’s name. At the same event, Davidson also revealed that he hooked up with a friend after his breakup from ex-fiancé Ariana Grande.

The SNL star and the “7 Rings” ringer, 25, called it quits in October 2018, four months after Us broke the news of their engagement after weeks of dating.

Beckinsale, for her part, was previously married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016 and in a longterm relationship with actor Michael Sheen, from whom she split in 2003 after eight years together. The actress and the Masters of Sex alum, 49, share daughter Lily, 20.

Prior to her sighting with Davidson, the Serendipity actress was recently hospitalized. “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” she captioned a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed on Instagram on January 26. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly❤️.”

“I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share,” she continued. “Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to all the girls here who have been through similar or worse. Love to all x.”

