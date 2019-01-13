Did you really think he’d give more information away? Pete Davidson grinned ear to ear on Saturday, January 12, when an audience member at his stand-up show shouted rumored fling Kate Beckinsale‘s name.

A source tells Us Weekly that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘yes,’” after an attendee at his Pete Davidson & Friends show at Tarrytown Music Hall yelled “Kate Beckinsale.” Davidson, however, didn’t add any additional context following his response.

Romance speculation swirled after the New York native and the Underworld actress, 45, were spotted chatting and flirting with each other at a Golden Globes afterparty earlier this month. “She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The insider added that it “definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him” during their time together at the bash.

Beckinsale, for her part, got sassy when asked about Davidson in the comments section of a throwback picture of her mother, Judy Loe, days after their encounter. “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” a commenter wrote, ignoring the original context of the post. “No that’s my mother,” the British star quipped in response. “Easy mistake.”

Davidson’s flirtatious outing with Beckinsale came less than three months after his split from ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande. The Set it Up actor and the “Thank U, Next” songstress called it quits on their four-month engagement in October 2018.

Us Weekly confirmed that Beckinsale and her ex-husband, director Len Wiseman, split in November 2015 after 11 years of marriage. She also dated Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003 with whom she shares daughter Lily.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

