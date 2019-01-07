All night long! The party didn’t stop when 2019 Golden Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said goodnight to the famous crowd — in fact, the fun was only beginning! The biggest names in Hollywood left the event on Sunday, January 6, and to attend various afterparties across Los Angeles. Keep scrolling to get an inside look at how celebrities such as Rami Malek, Michael B. Jordan, Kaley Cuoco and Sarah Hyland celebrated the big night when the cameras stopped rolling.
Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2019: Inside the Star-Studded Afterparties
43