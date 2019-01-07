A fun-filled evening. Taylor Swift shocked viewers when she made a surprise appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6, to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture alongside actor Idris Elba. Her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, looked on with pride as the “Shake It Off” singer, 29, stunned in a form-fitting black Versace gown.

“While Taylor presented, Joe watched the teleprompter near him and smiled and [his The Favourite costar] Nicholas Hoult patted him on the back,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “She was smiling at him while she walked off the stage. She looked over her shoulder and gave a sassy cute little smile at his table’s direction.”

The couple’s flirtatious evening didn’t stop there, however! Swift and Alwyn, 27, kept the fun going into the early hours of Monday, January 7, as they attended several celebrity-filled afterparties across Los Angeles. Keep scrolling to get exclusive details of their whirlwind night, which included PDA, time with friends and much more!