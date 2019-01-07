Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2019 Afterparty Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
golden globes 2019 Regina King See All the 2019 Golden Globes Afterparties Fashion
Regina King winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture 'If Beale Street Could Talk' award attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images
After handing out all of the awards at 2019 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6, the stars were out in force to celebrate at the afterparties. While some celebs opted to stay in the couture they rocked on the red carpet of the main event, fashionistas like Regina KingGemma Chan, and Penelope Cruz and more quick changed into new darling dresses and glam gowns.

After gracing our best-dressed list with her peacock blue Maison Valentino gown, Crazy Rich Asians star Chan arrived at the Amazon Prime party in a hot pink Miu Miu number. Her costar Constance Wu, meanwhile, swapped her bustier-inspired Vera Wang frock for a shimmering style from the designer. And that’s just the beginning of what proved to be a super stylish night.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2019 Golden Globes afterparties!