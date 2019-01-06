The 2019 Golden Globes red carpet has begun! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honoring the best in TV and film at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6. Held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, past winners Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be emceeing the night. And while we are excited to see which stars take home the night’s top honors, we are even more excited to see the daring dresses and gorgeous gowns streaming down the red carpet.

As you may recall, celebs largely chose to show their support for the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 Golden Globes by wearing black. And while the all-black-everything looks turned out to be all kinds of chic (think: Issa Rae’s plunging Prabal Gurung gown and Dakota Johnson’s crystal-adorned Gucci number), we are looking forward to seeing tinseltown’s leading ladies brighten things up in 2019.

Keep scrolling to see all the sparkly dresses, sharp suits, glitzy gowns and more from the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!