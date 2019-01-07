A supportive boyfriend. Joe Alwyn looked on with pride as Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes, and the pair even got a little flirty during her presentation, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Swift, 29, showed up at the awards show on Sunday, January 6, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, in a black Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture to First Man’s Justin Hurwitz and A Star Is Born’s “Shallow,” respectively, alongside actor Idris Elba.

“While Taylor presented, Joe watched the teleprompter near him and smiled and [his The Favourite costar] Nicholas Hoult patted him on the back,” an onlooker reveals to Us. “After Gaga walked on stage, Joe shifted his gaze to the stage near Taylor.”

The insider continues, “She was smiling at him while she walked off the stage. She looked over her shoulder and gave a sassy cute little smile at his table’s direction.”

In addition to being a presenter at the award show, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was also there to support her 27-year-old boyfriend, who played Samuel Masham in The Favourite, which was nominated for five awards at the 2019 Golden Globes. Alwyn played it coy when he was asked if he and Swift plan to work together on any acting projects in the future.

The Mary Queen of Scots star told Entertainment Tonight during a pre-show interview on the red carpet, “It’s not planned at the moment, but who knows.”

The couple, who were first linked in May 2017, are notorious for keeping their relationship private, but a source told Us in December that the British star plans on popping the question in the near future. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” the insider explained. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

