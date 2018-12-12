Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift has had her fair share of heartache, but it seems like she has finally found The One: her boyfriend of almost two years, Joe Alwyn.

Although the Grammy winner, 28, has kept her romance with the British actor, 27, under wraps, she’s more serious about him than she’s ever been with anyone else — and he feels the same!

“Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

Whenever the epic moment comes, the “End Game” songstress will be ready. “He’s her dream guy,” the insider added to Us. “Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

