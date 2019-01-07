Reunited and it feels so … awkward? Rami Malek came face to face with one of his former TV costars Francia Raísa during an interview on the 76th Golden Globe Awards red carpet, but had no recollection of their time together.

The Grown-ish star, 30, reminded the Bohemian Rhapsody actor, 37, that they once acted alongside each other on the 2005 television series Over There as she and Rasha Goel interviewed him before the awards show began. While the reunion was very sweet and proved just how far each of them has come, it was slightly uncomfortable as the Mr. Robot star didn’t remember their past.

“Fourteen years ago, you were on a show called Over There. I was Sawa, your little sister,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum told Malek, to which he replied, “You’re kidding me!”

Raísa didn’t seem too surprised that the Golden Globe nominee didn’t remember her, however, as she was only 16 at the time and the role was her “very first acting job.”

“It was so amazing to work with you,” the Life-Size 2 actress continued, which prompted the Papillon actor to share his own memories of the FX series, in which he played Hassan for two episodes. “I had a really good time working on that show,” he added.

Malek and Raísa concluded their reunion by congratulating each other on their recent successes. The Los Angeles native is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Raísa made headlines in September 2017 after she donated a kidney to her longtime friend Selena Gomez, who needed a transplant due to complications from lupus.

