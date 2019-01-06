The day is here — tonight the 2019 Golden Globes will air live on NBC at 8:00 P.M. EST, and the stars are in full prep mode. And luckily for Us, TV and film’s A-list and their glam squads are all about giving the world small — and sometimes not so small — previews of their hair, makeup and fashion looks for the night. It’s a sneak peek into the gorgeousness about to come our way!

Some of the stars to show off some behind-the-scenes action this year: Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Chastain and Alison Brie. Scroll to find out who got their skin ready with a face mask, who is having trouble deciding which shoes to wear, and who did a bit of deep hair conditioning before the show! And if you can’t wait to see this year’s full looks, check out our picks for the best Golden Globes dresses of all time!