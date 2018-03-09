Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa are two strong women! Gomez, 25, suffered a serious complication following her kidney transplant last summer, her best friend and donor Raísa revealed in a new interview with W Magazine. After both women underwent three-hour surgeries, The Secret Life of an American Teenager alum says both had complications.

“Recovery was hard. I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too,” Raísa, 29, explained in an interview published on Thursday, March 8. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”

The Grown-ish star went on to explain that both women wanted to keep the news of the transplant private because of how difficult recovery had been for them. “We went through a depression at the time,” she admitted, ultimately leaving the decision about when to go public with the news up to Gomez. “I’ve never had anything personal come out about me before. I’ve dated very famous people, and no one knows because I’m very private. I was like, ‘Did you have to be famous?’”

The “Bad Liar” singer announced the news of her transplant on Instagram in September, sharing a photo of herself and Raísa lying in hospital beds next to each other, as well as a photo of her own scar. “It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” Gomez captioned the pics. “Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

The singer revealed that she had to get a transplant due to complications with Lupus, which she was diagnosed with five years ago.

