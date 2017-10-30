Selena Gomez has opened up about her kidney transplant in an emotional interview on the Today show, which aired on Monday, October 30.

Last month, Gomez, 25, revealed that she secretly underwent the operation over the summer and that her good friend and former roommate, actress Francia Raisa, donated her organ.

“My kidneys were shutting down. My mentality was to keep going,” Gomez explained to Savannah Guthrie with Raisa, 29, by her side. “She lived with me during this interesting time where my kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.”

Gomez calls the experience “really kind of life or death.” Following the two-hour surgery, she remembers waking up and seeing her mom, stepdad and Raisa before retreating back to her hospital room.

“I started to attempt to fall asleep. And in the middle of that process I started hyperventilating and felt so much pain,” Gomez recalled. “My teeth — I was grinding — I was freaking out. It was a six-hour surgery that they had to do on me and the normal kidney process is two hours. Apparently one of the arteries had flipped. I’m very grateful that there are people who know what to do in that situation.”

“As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away. My lupus there’s about a 3-5% chance it’ll ever come back.” –@selenagomez pic.twitter.com/At3Nq3cSgU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 30, 2017

The longtime friends couldn’t do much after the surgery. They were on bed rest and were only allowed to walk around for one hour each day. They also couldn’t dress themselves or take a shower.

Now, Gomez says her health has improved tremendously. Immediately following the surgery her arthritis went away, her blood pressure went done and now there is “about a 3-5 percent chance” that her Lupus will “ever come back.”

“It’s really hard to think about or even to swallow,” she said of how her life has changed. “My energy and my life has been better.”

