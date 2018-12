Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House alum was hospitalized for a hand injury in December 2018 after she and brother Kirk Cameron got into a go-carting accident. “Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room. I got into a go-carting accident and my brother ran me over,” Bure told her fans via Instagram before she showed them a photo of her swollen hand. “We got the X-Rays back and I’m fine, I’m just really bruised, which is amazing to me.”