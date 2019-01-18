Wendy Williams has delayed her return to The Wendy Williams Show for the third time. On Friday, January 18, Williams, 54, revealed she would not return on Monday, January 21, as previously announced, due to health complications.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” her family said in a press release sent out by the show on Friday. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Debmar-Murcury, the producer and distributor of the show, also added: “For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

Following her injury, the Ask Wendy author missed her December 17 show, returned the following day and finished out the week. The show was then was on a previously planned week-long hiatus, which was extended a second week so that she could heal. She was originally set to return on January 7, but pushed that to January 14. Then, that was delayed to January 21 and a rotating panel of hosts filled in.

The show will air repeat episodes during the week of January 21 and a variety of hosts will step in for new episodes beginning Monday, January 28.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!