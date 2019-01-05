Wendy Williams Delays Her Return to Talk Show

Taking more time. Wendy Williams will not return to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 7, as previously announced.

“Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019,” an Instagram post on her account read on Saturday, January 5. “After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch.”

One day prior to the news, Williams, 54, reminded fans that her series would soon resume. “3 DAYS until I’m back! New year means new shows,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post on Friday, January 4. “Make sure you tune-in on Monday.”

The talk show has been on hiatus since December 20, when the Ask Wendy author slurred her words and apologized for not delivering her best. “I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.”

Williams, who also suffers from hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, told fans that she took pain medication to try to power through and “deliver a great show” but the decision backfired.

She added: “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that The Wendy Williams Show would return on January 7 after a scheduled two-week hiatus.

Williams missed the December 17 taping of her talk show after suffering a hairline fracture on her right shoulder. “I’m on the mend,” she told viewers when she returned the next day. “I don’t need an operation. They tell me I’m very healthy for, um … a person after 50. I don’t need an operation, and I’m not wearing a hard cast. But I do have a sling. … Staff, crew, the show will go on!”

In addition, the former radio host took three weeks off in February 2018 to deal with her health issues, including her struggle with Graves’ disease.

