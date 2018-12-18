Down but not out! Wendy Williams is soldiering through the remainder of the year’s live tapings of The Wendy Williams Show after suffering a bone fracture on Sunday, December 16.

“I have a hair fracture on my right shoulder,” the 54-year-old told viewers on Tuesday, December 18, hiding her sling under a pink sweater. “And I did it on Sunday. And by Monday morning, my shoulder was on fire.”

Williams missed a taping of the popular talk show on Monday morning. “There’s no way I could have done yesterday’s show,” she explained on Tuesday. “I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other.”

The former radio host assured fans she’s recovering. “I’m on the mend,” she said. “I don’t need an operation. They tell me I’m very healthy for, um … a person after 50. I don’t need an operation, and I’m not wearing a hard cast. But I do have a sling. … Staff, crew, the show will go on!”

Williams also told viewers she only had a few more days of filming for the year. “So we only have to work around this for a moment before I just go home,” she added. “That’s all you can do: rest.”

Viewers were duly concerned when a rerun of the show aired on Monday instead of the scheduled new episode.

“Think she’s sick or something,” one fan tweeted. “Wendy doesn’t just miss shows.”

Another said: “I know damn well #WendyWilliams not feeling good. Sending my prayers.”

The Ask Wendy author has had her fair share of medical drama. In October 2017, she fainted on air during a Halloween costume contest. And in February, she took a three-week leave from work due to symptoms from Graves’ disease.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!