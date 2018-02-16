Wendy Williams wants to get back to work! The host, who canceled The Wendy Williams Show tapings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week due to flu-like symptoms, gave fans an update on her health in an Instagram photo on Friday, February 16.

“I guess when you don’t take a sick day EVER in over 25 years, the ground is supposed to shake! LOL,” the host, 53, began in her Instagram post. “I ride or die for my craft. I appreciate all the tremendous love and support from everyone – especially my incredible staff. I’m hydrating this bug out. I will be back Monday and topics will be POPPING!! Miss u all.”

I ❤️ you for watching! A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

After suddenly canceling her show on Wednesday, February 14, as well as an appearance on Page Six TV, Williams’ team revealed in a statement to Us Weekly that she was suffering from flu-like symptoms and needed her rest. When her symptoms didn’t go away, she canceled the duration of the week’s shows.

On Wednesday, Williams did share an update on Instagram posting a video of herself in a robe at home. “It’s not the flu yet, but I feel fluish,” she said in the video, letting viewers know that her pain was “not even a four” on a scale from one to five.

While sipping on orange juice, she added, “I do go to the doctors today to find out what exactly it is … I feel awful. I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant hasn’t taken a day off work in 10 years, so was aware that her audience would be worried about her well-being. She had a health scare late last year as well, fainting on stage during her live Halloween show. Following a commercial break, she reassured fans that she was just overheated and was OK.

