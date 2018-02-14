She’s had better days! Wendy Williams updated fans on her condition after canceling all of her remaining shows for the week, including her Valentine’s Day special.

“It’s not the flu yet, but I feel fluish,” The Wendy Williams Show host, 53, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, February 14. The bestselling author, who looked chic in a white head wrap and a light pink bathrobe, told fans that her pain is “not even a four” on a scale of one to five.

“I do go to the doctors today to find out what exactly it is,” the former radio personality explained as she sipped on orange juice. “I feel awful. I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together.”

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:20am PST

The Dancing With the Stars alum told fans that she hasn’t taken a day off since kicking off her daytime talk show in 2008, and when she worked in radio, “taking off was never [her] thing.”

“I took the proper vacation time, two weeks here, two weeks there, but take off? Sick? what? No. Never,” she recalled.

Williams made headlines on Tuesday, February 13, when a spokesperson for her Emmy-winning show announced that the program would air a rerun the next day, due to Williams’ “flue-like symptoms.”

This is not the first health scare for Williams, who fainted on-air in October 2017 during her Halloween show. The Think Like a Man actress, who was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty, sent fans into a frenzy when she collapsed mid-sentence. Following a commercial break, she returned to the stage and told the audience that her fall had not been planned.

“That was not a stunt,” she said at the time. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

