Wendy Williams Cancels Valentine’s Day Show Due to Flu

Wendy Williams needs some rest. The talk show host canceled the Wednesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day episode of the The Wendy Williams Show in the middle of sweeps because of the flu.

“In this flu season, Wendy is experiencing some flu-like symptoms. Wendy will air a repeat tomorrow, February 14,” a spokesperson for the show told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 13.

This is not the first health scare Williams has had in recent months. As previously reported, the 53-year-old TV personality fainted during her live Halloween show on October 31. Williams, who was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty at the time, was attempting to bring out the contestants for her Halloween costume contest when she fell to the floor.

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” Williams told ABC News’ Amy Roach on November 3 about the incident. “The crew and security here thought that the bug-eyed look I gave was part of a stunt because I’m always doing tricks. This is the trick show. We’re always doing tricks and stunts. It was Halloween. They thought it was a part of something so nobody came out until I hit the ground. Then, oh, my gosh, chaos ensued. The studio audience went wild.”

“You know, I’m a woman of a particular age. I’m also going through menopause,” she continued. “I didn’t think my costume was hot when I first tried it on. It was a catsuit. Apparently, I was dehydrated, according to the paramedics … I went to my own doctors and I’m fine, including blood work.”

