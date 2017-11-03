Wendy Williams appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, November 3, to explain why she fainted during her live Tuesday, October 31, Halloween show.

The talk show host, 53, told ABC News’ Amy Robach that being dehydrated in addition to wearing a skin-tight costume of the Statue of Liberty as she’s going through natural health changes caused her to collapse. “You know, I’m a woman of a particular age. I’m also going through menopause. I didn’t think my costume was hot when I first tried it on. It was a catsuit she explained. “Apparently, I was dehydrated, according to the paramedics.”

Despite the scary incident, Williams isn’t concerned about her health. She explained: “I went to my own doctors and I’m fine, including blood work.”

Williams’ fall quickly went viral as a seconds-long pause prior to her collapse showed the talk-show host visibly in fear before she hit the ground. It took many viewers, including her own crew, moments to realize that this was not a pre-planned bit.

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” Williams explained. “The crew and security here thought that the bug-eyed look I gave was part of a stunt because I’m always doing tricks. This is the trick show. We’re always doing tricks and stunts. It was Halloween. They thought it was a part of something so nobody came out until I hit the ground. Then, oh, my gosh, chaos ensued. The studio audience went wild.”

“It felt like I was in the middle of a fire starting down at my feet going all the way up,” she explained of the terrifying moment. “I got very scared because it was a live show. I was more concerned with when I fall am I going to crack my skull.”

Still, the host has no intention of slowing down. “I’m not your average talk show host,” she said. “You know, it’s pretty special thing to be a Wendy Williams.”

When Robach countered that Williams’ body was possibly telling her she needed a break, Williams replied: “Maybe. But that’s what the weekend is here for.”

