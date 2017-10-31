Wendy Williams gave the audience a real Halloween scare during the Tuesday, October 31, episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

During her show, the 53-year-old host, who was dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween, actually passed out about 48 minutes into her show. She began stammering, appearing scared and then falling onto the floor. The broadcast immediately went to black, leaving everyone wondering what had happened. Producers quickly cut to a commercial.

Shortly after, Williams returned to the stage. “That was not a stunt,” she stated. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!” The fire department responded to a call at the studio, TMZ reported.

She then continued her broadcast, bringing out the contest winners, and the applause continued through the segment. “Thank you very much,” she told the crowd. Before ending the episode, she asked the audience, “Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out that long?!”

