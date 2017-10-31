Not a Halloween trick or treat. Wendy Williams startled the audience after she fainted during the Halloween episode of The Wendy Williams Show, but luckily, she’s doing well. Most Shocking Live TV Moments of All Time A member of the audience, who didn’t want to be named, tells Us that she “showed no signs of feeling sick” before the show, and ultimately felt fine through most of the episode until 48 minutes in when the incident occurred. She later felt good enough to finish the show after taking a few minutes backstage. ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Goes Bigger Than Ever for Halloween 2017 With Over 70 Costumes: Kelly Ripa as Kim Kardashian and More! Williams posted a video update to her Instagram page just hours after the occurrence to update fans: “I’m home, and hydrating, and I will definitely be there tomorrow with the rest of the story,” she said. In the video she’s seen wearing a robe and laying on a couch in front of a table full of Pedialyte, Gatorade and water.

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT As previously reported, the 53-year-old host, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, appeared troubled as her words started to slur during the telecast. She swayed back and forth and shortly after, fell onto the floor. Producers rushed the stage and the broadcast went to black and quickly cut to a commercial. While it’s not clear yet what the cause of her fainting was, after a long break, she returned to the stage. “That was not a stunt,” she stated. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!” A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed to Us Weekly that they responded to a call for a medical episode around 10: 30 a.m. at 221 W 26th Street, and Williams’ publicist confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly, that she was “dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep.” Kelly Ripa’s Best Halloween Costumes Ever! “She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is OK and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow,” he added.

