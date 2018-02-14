Wendy Williams Cancels Show for Duration of the Week

Wendy Williams is taking some time off. The rest of the week’s tapings of The Wendy Williams Show have been canceled, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Wendy is still experiencing flu-like symptoms and so she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week,” a representative for the show told Us in a statement on Wednesday, February 14. The host first raised eyebrows one day earlier when the show announced they’d be airing a rerun on Valentine’s Day so that she could “rest up and get better.” Williams, who prides herself on rarely missing a show, also canceled a planned appearance on Page Six TV.

As previously reported, the host, 53, had an on-air health scare in October 2017 whens he passed out on live TV. During her Halloween show on October 31, Williams was dressed as the Statue of Liberty and collapsed mid-sentence. Following the commercial break, she returned to her seat on stage. “That was not a stunt,” she told the audience. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

Williams’ publicist later confirmed in a statement to Us that the star was dehydrated. She returned to her show the next day to explain what happened. “That was a not a joke. I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that,” she said at the time as she got choked up.

“It was scary. It was really scary,” she continued. “It was so scary, all I could think of in the middle of the scare was, ‘Don’t pull the podium over on you, because that’ll make it worse.’”

