Wendy Williams is one tough cookie. Just one day after fainting during a live segment on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, October 31, the 53-year-old host returned to break down exactly what happened.

“First of all, I was trending all day — fabulous,” Williams said at the beginning of her Wednesday broadcast. “But a lot of people thought that was a joke. No, that was a not a joke. I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that.”

The TV host then recalled that she felt “hot and a little dizzy” while being briefed by producers. “The crew brought out the clear plexiglass podium that you saw — we were about to do our Halloween costume contest,” she continued. “I was like, ‘All right, Wendy. At least you’re wearing flats and you’re holding onto this and there’s only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl.’ ”

She didn’t hear anything producers had said to her during the break, so when she came back from commercial and started reading the teleprompter, that’s when the audience saw her freeze up.

“It was scary. It was really scary. It was so scary, all I could think of in the middle of the scare was, ‘Don’t pull the podium over on you, because that’ll make it worse,’” she added, visibly choking up.

When Williams fell, she reached for the back of her head. She revealed during Wednesday’s segment that was to make the fall look “as cute as I could make it.”

“So I’m going down with the crown, and I’m not pulling this plexiglass podium to break my bones,” she continued. “They told me that I went down on my booty first, rolled onto my back, then, boom — on my head. I have no headache, no lump on my head. At 53 years old, no aching in my body. I am shocked.”

Williams revealed that her husband, Kevin Hunter, came out and helped her backstage during the commercial break, but she wanted to make sure she returned to the show immediately — she even admitted maybe her hard work ethic was too much. Following the show, she met with paramedics who told her she was low on electrolytes.

“My blood pressure was fine, my heart rate was fine, everything was fine. I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean,” she said. “The costume got hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

