Talk about a trooper! One year after she collapsed on live TV, Wendy Williams addressed the scary moment and expressed her gratitude for her loyal fanbase.

“Halloween. You know, it’s not my favorite date, it never has been. For all of my life, it never has been,” The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, said on her Wednesday, October 31, episode. “Of course, it’s also the one-year anniversary of my faintation, so the day doesn’t necessarily bring up a good mood to me. But I’m dressed up, cause I tell you, I love you for watching and you know I’ve got my heart necklace and all that.”

Williams, who dressed up as the Queen of Hearts, made headlines on October 31, 2017, for slurring her words and later collapsing on-air. A source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, October 30, that the daytime TV personality would “briefly” discuss the health scare on her Halloween episode.

Before her fall last year, a source told Us that the Dancing With the Stars alum “showed no signs of feeling sick” before filming began for the day. Williams went home after the incident, but returned the following day and revealed she felt “hot and a little dizzy” right before fainting. “The crew brought out a clear plexiglass podium that you saw — we were about to do our little Halloween costume contest. I was, like, ‘All right, Wendy. At least you’re wearing flats and you’re holding onto this and there’s only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl.’” she said at the time.”

The author took a three-week work leave in February due to symptoms from Graves disease.

The Wendy Williams Show airs on Fox at 10:00 a.m. EST.

