Wendy Williams is ready for a fresh start in 2019. The Wendy Williams Show will return live on Monday, January 7, following a scheduled two-week hiatus, Us Weekly can confirm.

Monday’s show will mark the 54-year-old’s first episode since she apologized for slurring her words on December 20 episode.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life,” Williams penned. “In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week.”

The Ask Wendy author added that she took the pain medication, which she usually avoids, to “power through and try to deliver a great show” against “the better judgement” of the people around her.

“I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina),” she continued. “For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up. Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care.”

Williams concluded: “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!”

The talkshow host last took a three-week leave from the show in February 2018 to cope with health issues, including her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

