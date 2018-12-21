Wendy Williams returned to the air this week after suffering a fractured shoulder, but she knows she’s still not on her A-game. After slurring her words on The Wendy Williams Show, the 54-year-old vowed to be better in 2019.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar,” Williams wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 20. “I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.”

She continued: “I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price.”

The former radio host explained that she usually avoids pain medications and that she tried to “deliver a great show” against the advice of those around her. “I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%,” she said.

The Ask Wendy author also reminded viewers she has hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, adding, “For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up.”

Williams took a three-week leave from the popular talk show in February to deal with those health issues. And in October 2017, she fainted on air during a Halloween costume contest.

“I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care,” the host wrote in her Instagram post. “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. … Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!”

