Wendy Williams is taking a break. The TV host, 53, revealed on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, February 21, that she is taking three weeks off due to issues with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told viewers after detailing her symptoms, which include difficulty sleeping and irritability. “I was pissed. Encore performances, really?”

In a statement to Us Weekly, a rep for the show adds, “Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else. Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync. The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.”

Williams’ health update comes one week after she took three days off from her syndicated talk show because she was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, February 14, of herself sipping orange juice while relaxing at home in a bathrobe and a head wrap. “I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together,” she explained.

The former radio personality returned to her show on Monday, February 19, and told viewers that she was feeling much better. “I must say, it’s good to be back,” she said. “I apologize to those of you who had tickets for the show Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. I was not here. I was flu-ish with complications. But no more.”

Williams previously had a health scare in October 2017, when she fainted on TV during her live Halloween episode. Producers rushed to the stage as the broadcast cut to a commercial. When the host returned just minutes later, she explained that she was dehydrated and overheated in her Statue of Liberty costume.

