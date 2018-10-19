Jenelle Evans claimed during a disturbing 911 call on Saturday, October 13, that her husband, David Eason, attacked her at their North Carolina home.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, told the operator, according to audio obtained by Radar Online. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Evans claimed that Eason, 30, “got violent because he was drinking.” She was sobbing throughout the call, and said at one point that she could not breathe. She told the operator that her three children — sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and daughter Ensley, 20 months — and another unidentified kid were sleeping inside the family’s home. She initially said Eason was still in the house, but later told the operator that he “left with his friend.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 18, that the MTV personality was transported to the hospital on Saturday night after two police officers responded to her home about an alleged assault. An ambulance was requested but later canceled.

The department’s 911 chief operations officer told Us that police “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” before she was brought to the hospital. However, no arrests were made and she did not file a police report.

“Jenelle didn’t fall or trip on anything,” a source tells Us. “David attacked her in front of everyone and they fell to the ground. She was hurt and had to go to the hospital and have X-rays.”

The reality star — whose mother, Barbara Evans, said on the Teen Mom 2 reunion in August that she feared Eason might kill her daughter one day — deleted her Twitter account after she was taken to the hospital.

Jenelle and Eason married in September 2017.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

