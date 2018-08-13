Barbara Evans admitted she thinks her daughter Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason might kill her one day during part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Monday, August 13. Also, Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry confronted their huge behind-the-scenes blow up. Catch up on what you might have missed below!

Barbara Is Afraid of David

Even though Jenelle didn’t show up to the reunion, Barbara still appeared to talk about her estranged relationship with her daughter and David. She speculated that Jenelle really didn’t show up because David wouldn’t let her be alone.

“I don’t feel Jenelle is OK,” Barbara said. “I’m just so so so worried.”

She even worried that David is going to act violently toward her, because of his aggression and his passion for guns.

“I’m going to be the first one shot cause I live closest,” Barbara said. “It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

Briana May Quit the Show

Briana and her sister Brittany DeJesus showed up on stage to the reunion to break down the explosion that went down during last week’s episode. Briana tried to defend herself, but Brittany wasn’t afraid to call her sister out.

“You shouldn’t be fighting with no girl over no guy,” Brittany said. “Is it f—king worth it? Because he isn’t.”

Javi Marroquin won’t be happy when he hears that. Briana was so upset about the incident, she admitted to thinking about quitting the show.

“I’m just over it,” Briana said. “I don’t want to do it anymore.”

Briana’s emotional night only escalated when Dr. Drew brought up that all of the men in her life have disappointed her. She completely sobbed when he said she had “a lot to be mad about,” referencing her exes and her father who wasn’t in her life when she was young.

“I can’t do this, I’m sorry,” Briana said. “I don’t know why they don’t want to be there for their kids. I don’t get it.”

She admitted that Javi’s parenting is part of the reason why she likes him so much. “Javi is a great person when it comes to being a parent,” she said. “He was so great with Nova and Stella.”

Even though these two are not together currently, there seems to be some unresolved feelings.

Kailyn Goes Off About Javi and Briana

Kailyn wasn’t going to hold back after Briana tried to attack her on stage. She read the exact Instagram comment that Briana made in reference to Chris Lopez and her kids that set her off.

“I lost all respect,” Kailyn said. “The fact that you brought my kids into it, I felt some type of way.”

She wasn’t going to let Javi get off easy, though, because she thinks he’s caused problems with her as well. “He is a manipulator,” Kailyn said. “When you’re in his presence, you forget that you hate him.”

Kailyn wasn’t worried about making anyone mad anymore, because she was obviously over it.

Kailyn Admitted She’s Still in Love With Chris

When Kailyn was asked if she would be interested in getting married again, she was conflicted. She admitted that it partially has to do with her relationship with Chris which was unlike any relationship she had ever had.

“I’m afraid to love somebody the way I loved Chris and for it to end the way Chris and I did,” she said, and revealed she’s still in love with him. She even started crying when she talked about how difficult the breakup was for her.

She added: “I know it would never work, so I wouldn’t go back.”

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

