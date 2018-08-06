Here we go again! Briana DeJesus tried to fight Kailyn Lowry during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which was shown on the Monday, August 6, episode called “Behind the Screams.” It all started when Briana made a horrible comment on Kailyn’s Instagram, and the two were at each other’s throats for the entire show. It caused pregnant Chelsea Houska to leave the set, and it was part of the reason Jenelle Evans didn’t show up in the first place. Find out what happened below!

Talk It Out?

When the women arrived in New York to film the reunion, they knew there would be major drama. Kailyn was fired up because Briana made a comment on her Instagram that insinuated Chris Lopez beat Kailyn “in front of her kids.” Kailyn has thick skin, but that was a breaking point.

“Part of me wants to hit her,” Kailyn said. “I don’t think I’ll be able to control myself.”

Kailyn decided to sit with Briana without cameras and “talk.” However, she put her hair up anticipating a fight.

“Tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting what you commented on Instagram,” Kailyn said when she arrived in the room with Briana. “I’m not going to relax because I’m going to beat your ass.”

The doors were closed, but apparently Kailyn lunged at Briana and was stopped by security guards.

“You’re talking about someone’s kids,” Kailyn screamed. “Let me just hit her one time.”

The confrontation moved into the hallway, but security guards held everyone back. This was already more drama than the last reunion, and it was only the beginning.

Lights, Camera, Action

Producers asked the pair if they would be able to film the “Unseen Moments” segment without fighting, and they both said yes, which already didn’t sound believable

. Kailyn and the other cast members were sitting on stage when Briana was introduced. And she came out guns ablazing, charging at Kailyn and screaming at the top of her lungs.

“All that s–t you were talking, what the f–k bitch,” she shouted. “I’ll fight you.”

Security guards held them back while most of the cast and audience fled. Briana’s sister Brittany came at Kailyn from behind, but Kailyn attempted to go after Briana, who was challenging her. Briana got so violent, security guards had to tackle her into a side table and to the ground to make her stop.

“She wouldn’t do that s–t in the room when it was just me and her,” Kailyn said. “Now, everyone’s here, you want to act all tough.” This was without a doubt the craziest reunion footage ever, and it was just a behind-the-scenes look.

Major Regrets

After the blow-up, Chelsea left immediately because she felt unsafe. Meanwhile, Brittany reprimanded Briana for her behavior on the stage.

“You did not have to f–king do that s–t,” Brittany said to her sister. “You could’ve waited until after, bro. Now we have all this f–king drama.”

Briana’s friend also told her she made a mistake because now Briana looked crazy to the audience.

However, Kailyn focused her anger at producers for not letting her fight Briana behind closed doors.

“F–k all of you,” she said to the camera. “They should have let me have her.”

Kailyn, Chelsea and Jenelle will all be filming their segments for the reunion separately. It looks like Teen Mom 2 reunions won’t be the same as they used to be, unless those two can stop trying to physically fight each other whenever they’re in the same room. We’ll have to wait until the real reunion to see what happens, but we already know it’s going to be crazy.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!