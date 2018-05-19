Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus got into a heated disagreement during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion on Saturday, May 18.

“There was a physical altercation between them, but both returned to resume finish filming,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The Ashley reported that the fight broke out between the two MTV stars on Saturday and that things quickly devolved into “chaos” on the set. The show’s stars were set to speak to Dr. Drew Pinsky during the reunion but the brawl erupted as soon as DeJesus, 23, came out on stage and reportedly headed in the Hustle and Heart author’s direction.

The source tells Us that DeJesus came out onto the set “very, very emotional and went straight at Kail” before DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus tried to fight Kail onstage. “Staff immediately jumped in to break it up and Kail kept saying, ‘Bring it on.’ She wasn’t helping the situation,” the source adds.

“Kail did try to fight Briana backstage,” the source continued. “Security and staff from MTV never should have left them alone in the same area, since they had been kept apart all morning prior to filming beginning.”

The insider adds that filming of the reunion was delayed for about 35 minutes, “but the crew was able to get everyone to calm down, and all of the moms filmed” the reunion special.

Following the news, DeJesus — who briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin — tweeted a GIF of a stressed out Tiffany Pollard on Saturday, with the words: “Too much RN.”

Jenelle Evans, who skipped the reunion, also seemed to react to the fight on Twitter. “So glad I stayed home from #NYC this weekend with my babies. Too much drama! #CalledIt 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Lowry, 26, and DeJesus previously got into an argument during the Monday, May 14, episode of the reality show. The episode focused on the filming of the previous season’s reunion and the pair argued over Marroquin, who was dating DeJesus at the time.

DeJesus accused Lowry of being angry over the trip the then-couple took to Orlando, Florida. “If you’re still feeling salty about it, that’s your problem, not mine,” she said at the time. “You’re salty that Javi is moving on.”

Marroquin, 25, and Lowry tied the knot in 2012 before calling it quits in 2016. They share son Lincoln, 4.

