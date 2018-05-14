A full out battle! Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry got into a major fight during the Monday, May 14, episode of Teen Mom 2. The episode centered around the filming of the last reunion, so those two weren’t the only ones to have drama. Let’s be real — all the cast members of Teen Mom 2 under one roof is a recipe for disaster. Check out the biggest moments from the episode below.

Kailyn and Briana Go Head-to-Head

The reunion couldn’t come at a worse time for Kailyn and Briana. Kailyn was angry about Javi Marroquin’s trip to Orlando and his ambiguity about his relationship with Briana. So when the two had to meet at the reunion, it wasn’t pretty. It started with Briana walking into Kailyn’s dressing room, which Kailyn thought was private.

“This is a f–king joke,” Kailyn said. “I don’t like Briana. I don’t like Jenelle [Evans]. I don’t want to be around them.”

Briana stayed quiet at first, but tensions rose over the next few days. When the two shared a dressing room again, she attempted to explain her friendship with Javi and their trip to Orlando civilly – but that didn’t last long.

“If you’re still feeling salty about it, that’s your problem not mine,” Briana said, which set off Kailyn. The two bantered back and forth about the entire thing, which ended with Briana telling Kailyn to “shut up.”

“Alright you can be ratchet then,” Kailyn said, which made Briana’s mom and sister intervene.

Briana Made Leah Cry

Briana didn’t just find herself fighting with Kailyn, but Leah Messer too since she was the one who told Kailyn about Briana’s plans to see Javi and the boys in Orlando. Leah was terrified to see Briana and even regretted the decision to tell Kailyn because she knew there would be drama. When the two did come face-to-face, Briana was extremely defensive. She tried to tell Leah what actually happened and insinuated that Leah lied to Kailyn.

“I don’t give a f–k about how anybody feels. I’m grown,” Briana said and abruptly left.

Leah was so upset she began crying about the encounter. She mentioned that Briana and Javi were “playing it,” referring to their alleged relationship, because they were flirting the entire reunion.

“If she didn’t want me to say anything, she shouldn’t have f–king said anything,” Leah said. “I could give a f–k about your life.”

Javi Asked Briana Out

Even though Javi was the center of the Briana/Kailyn drama, he couldn’t help but try to flirt with Briana every chance he got. He came into her hotel room at one point dressed extremely nicely and talked to her about their relationship and where it’s going.

“We texted about long distance. That’s only a two hour flight,” Javi said. “I do want to take you on a date though.”

Briana said she wants to take it “day by day” and added that she doesn’t want to have issues with anyone.

“Javi, don’t start something you can’t finish,” she answered to him asking her out. “Last thing I need is to repeat history.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

