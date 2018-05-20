Mama didn’t like it! Pregnant Chelsea Houska reportedly skipped the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Sunday, May 20, a day after Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus had an onstage fight.

The Ashley reports that Houska, who is expecting a baby girl, refused to go to the set on Sunday because she was “very upset” about Lowry and DeJesus’ physical altercation on the set on Saturday, May 19.

The website reports that Houska and her crew left the studio after the brawl and didn’t return. Producers “tried to convince Chelsea to come on Sunday, but she still refused,” a source told The Ashley, which reports that the expectant mom of two had been promised that precautions were being taken to ensure no fights would break out and that she would be safe.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Lowry and DeJesus — who briefly dated Javi Marroquin, Lowry’s ex-husband — got into it as soon as DeJesus walked out on onto the set.

A source told Us that DeJesus was “very, very emotional and went straight at Kail” before DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus tried to fight Lowry onstage.

“Staff immediately jumped in to break it up and Kail kept saying, ‘Bring it on.’ She wasn’t helping the situation,” the source added.

Lowry later responded to the chaotic situation with a tweet, writing, “I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax.”

Jenelle Evans also skipped the reunion taping and The Ashley reports that Lowry’s ex Jo Rivera was “so appalled” by the onset fracas that he also left the set and refused to film anymore.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!